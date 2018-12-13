‘Metro Exodus’ Goes Gold, Earlier Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Deep Silver couldn’t wait to share the good news about their highly anticipated Metro Exodus title! Revealed with a new trailer with a haunting sequence by Alexey Omelchuck, the team shared the good news that Metro Exodus has not only gone gold, but it’s also getting an earlier release date!

Originally slated for a February 22 release, the team seemed to be ahead of schedule and made it work for a February 15 release instead! What better way to unwind after Valentine’s Day than fighting for survival in this post-apocalyptic world?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take your first look at the haunting title sequence set to an original score by composer Alexey Omelchuk. We’re also excited to reveal that we’ve gone gold and #MetroExodus will now release on Feb 15th!#12DaysOfMetro //t.co/dxCPoKrbt7 pic.twitter.com/zq13IDPHBX — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) December 13, 2018

For those that choose to pre-order Metro Exodus for Xbox One, the game also comes with a remastered version of the title that started it all: Metro 2033 Redux. There are currently three versions that can be pre-purchased: the regular, the Gold, and the Collectors. The Gold Edition comes with the expansion pass, so for those that know they are going to be in the survival experience for the long-haul, it’s a pretty sweet deal. The Collectors Edition comes with a Spartan dog tag, post cards, and a sweet statue!

Excited for the new adventure? Metro Exodus launches on February 15th of next year. For more about the game itself: