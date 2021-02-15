Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Announced

✖

Metro Exodus developer 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver today announced Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, an upgraded version of the 2019 title built specifically for high-end PCs capable of using ray-tracing hardware and DLSS 2.0 like the latest Nvidia and AMD GPUs. In other words, expect Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, which is releasing later this year, to look even better than Metro Exodus did when it launched.

"This upgrade is so extensive, it will require a Ray Tracing capable GPU as the minimum spec, and we will need to deliver this version as a separate product – it is not a simple ‘patch’ to the base game – instead it will be offered as an extra entitlement to all existing Metro Exodus PC players," the announcement of the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition reads in part. "The PC Enhanced Edition will offer additional Ray Tracing features, including Advanced Ray Traced Reflections and support for DLSS 2.0 on NVIDIA hardware, which offers sharper image details and increased framerates and display resolutions."

Spartans, we have a #MetroExodus update for you, including the announcement of the PC Enhanced Edition, more info on what you can expect from Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 updates plus a Mac and Linux progress update.https://t.co/28djAFZtgS pic.twitter.com/gwsVWEUHty — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) February 15, 2021

As noted above, Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition is currently scheduled to release at some point later this year. Metro Exodus itself is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. An enhanced version is also set to release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greater Metro video game right here.

What do you think about the announcement of Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!