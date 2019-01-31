‘Metro Exodus’ Review Bombed Following Epic Games Exclusivity Reveal

Epic Games essentially declared war on PC powerhouse Steam when they announced their new online store and what they will have to offer both developers and gamers alike. Earlier this week, the company took things a bit further by poaching the highly anticipated Metro Exodus title from Valve’s library. Though the pre-orders done through Steam will still be honored, it appears that fans about as unhappy with the move as Valve was and now the title is under a vicious onslaught of negative reviews.

Most of the reviews are symbol manipulations made to look like flipping the bird, defecating, and other colorful imagery to show disgust over the decision. Many angered fans of the franchise are claiming that the studio Deep Silver “sold their soul” in favor of Epic Games, despite the company offering many incentives to help both the dev teams that make these games and gamers themselves.

You can read the review slaughter right here on the Steam’s listing.

Valve themselves addressed decision earlier this week, saying “We think the decision to remove the game is unfair to Steam customers, especially after a long pre-sale period. We apologize to Steam customers that were expecting it to be available for sale through the February 15th release date, but we were only recently informed of the decision and given limited time to let everyone know.”

As for the game itself, Metro Exodus is set to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC through Epic Games on February 15th. For more about the choice-driven title:

“A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war.

“Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created.”