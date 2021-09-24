New Metroid Dread Gameplay Revealed

Nintendo’s upcoming release of Metroid Dread is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the fall. The game represents the fifth mainline entry in the original Metroid series which started all the way back in 1986, which means that this new title has been a long time coming to say the least. Fortunately, for those that don’t want to wait any longer to see what Metroid Dread will have in store, Nintendo has given us a new taste of the upcoming Switch exclusive.

Revealed as part of Nintendo’s latest Direct presentation, an all-new trailer for Metroid Dread was highlighted. As a whole, this new video isn’t as lengthy as some that we have seen in the past for the game, but it does continue to provide more insight into the world and story that Samus will take part in this time around. In addition, the trailer also showed off quite a bit of new gameplay footage, all of which seems to suggest that this will be one of the snappiest Metroid titles to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Upon investigating a mysterious transmission on Planet ZDR, Samus faces a mysterious foe that traps her in this dangerous world. The remote planet has been overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and murderous robots called E.M.M.I. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus’ most intense side-scrolling adventure yet,” says a description of Metroid Dread from Nintendo. “Guide Samus Aran, an intergalactic bounty hunter raised by an ancient tribe, and traverse the many environments of a dangerous world. Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Through her countless missions, Samus has never experienced a threat like the dread of ZDR.”

In case you didn’t already have Metroid Dread’s launch date circled on your calendar, the game is poised to release in just a few short weeks on October 8. It will also, as expected, be releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Are you planning to pick up Metroid Dread when it launches next month? And what do you think about the game based on this new trailer? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.