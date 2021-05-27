New Metroid Game Reportedly Releasing This Year

✖

Although Nintendo is likely still quite far out from releasing the much-anticipated Metroid Prime 4, it sounds as though the Japanese publisher still has other plans for the series later on in 2021. Although no such new Metroid game has been revealed by Nintendo just yet, one industry insider is confident that the series will receive a new entry in some form as the year goes on.

According to Emily Rogers, who is a leaker than has been privy to Nintendo's plans in the past, a new Metroid installment is going to be coming about later this year. Rogers said that a release for this currently unannounced game would make sense to fall within September or October given how previous installments in the series also released around this time in the past. Rogers didn't go on to say much else about what this potential title could have in store, but she did say that she's quite "confident" it will be happening.

With Pokémon being a November release, I'm curious to see where Metroid fits into the schedule. Speculation: September-October might be a reasonable release window for Metroid. Samus Returns was a September title, Other M and Federation Force were August titles. — Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) May 26, 2021

If such an announcement is going to be made from Nintendo, it stands to reason that we should hear something pretty soon. With E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest coming up within the next few weeks, there's a good chance that Nintendo will have an event within this window. As of this writing, the company hasn't announced any sort of Direct or other presentation just yet, but if it does opt to hold a showcase within June, we should learn much more in the coming days. Whenever we do end up hearing more from Nintendo, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

