Pre-Order ‘Metroid Prime 4’ For the Nintendo Switch With a Discount

You might be wondering why you would want to pre-order Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch without a release date or an official reveal. There are two reasons actually…

The first reason is that Metroid Prime 4 is available to pre-order on Amazon for $55.04 (that’s a 6% discount with bonus $1.14 automatic coupon) – and you won’t pay for it until the game ships. Furthermore, you’ll lock in this modest discount and automatically get any additional discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date. If you don’t like what you see when Metroid Prime 4 is officially revealed or reviewed, you can simply cancel the pre-order. So there really isn’t any risk involved, and if you know you’re going to get the game it will guarantee that you save money on it.

The second reason is that a recent leak may have pegged the release date for November 29th 2019. Even if that date turns out to be incorrect, the game was first announced over a year and a half ago, and it’s likely that we’ll get an official look at it sometime in the near future.

Like Metroid Prime 4, we don’t have an official release date for Team Ninja’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for the Nintendo Switch, but pre-orders are live on Amazon right now with a 7% discount. Again, there isn’t much risk in pre-ordering unless you decide you don’t want the game and forget to cancel it.

Nintendo’s official description of the game reads:

“Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.

In this new storyline, heroes and villains unite in a race across the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. From Avengers Tower to the X-Mansion and beyond, every stop on the dangerous quest to thwart Thanos results in unexpected collisions of fan-favorite characters and iconic locations. Get closer to the action by shifting the view to an over-the-shoulder “Heroic Camera” perspective—a series first that offers a more immersive way to play single-player or multiplayer on up to four systems. Play online*, offline via local wireless, or simply pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend, so they can join your team. With another pair of Joy-Con controllers (sold separately), four players can team up on one system! The drop-in/drop-out co-op possibilities let players create their own “Ultimate Alliance” at will.”

