Metroid Prime Switch Remaster Reaffirmed by Nintendo Insider

A notable Nintendo insider has reaffirmed today that a new remaster of the classic GameCube game Metroid Prime will be coming to Nintendo Switch later in 2022. For the better part of the past year, we've continued to hear from multiple sources that Nintendo is intending to bring back Metroid Prime in the form of a new remaster at some point. And while Nintendo has yet to confirm that this will actually be happening, it sounds like it's very much still in the cards.

According to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, Nintendo's latest version of Metroid Prime is planned to arrive in the holiday season for Switch. This remaster's arrival will also happen to coincide with the game's 20th anniversary, which happens to be taking place this year.

"I can say that I've been told pretty definitively that Metroid Prime Remastered is going to be one of their big holiday games. In the past, this is something that I heard was in the works. They've had things happening with that game," Grubb said in a recent "Game Mess Mornings" stream. "Now, it's like I've been told that their plans are to release that game this holiday, I think, almost certainly to line up with the 20th anniversary in November."

Perhaps the most interesting new information from Grubb with this situation involves Switch remasters of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. Grubb states that new versions of these games are planned to come to Switch at some point as well, although he notes that they likely won't be as overhauled as the original title. Instead, these new iterations of Metroid Prime 2 and 3 will get some simple touch-ups and new controls. By comparison, Metroid Prime is said to be getting the "big remaster treatment," which suggests that it will be the best-looking of the bunch.

Given that Nintendo's forthcoming Direct that is slated to happen tomorrow will focus entirely on third-party games, we likely won't be hearing about this new remaster of Metroid Prime for quite some time. Still, assuming that this report is accurate, it seems clear that Nintendo is trying to bridge the gap until the release of Metroid Prime 4, which is still in development at Retro Studios.