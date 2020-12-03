Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says the Company Is "Focused on Gaming"

✖

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was asked during the company's annual shareholders meeting this week about what is being done to set Xbox apart from the PlayStation 5. Nadella responded in a fairly broad way about how the company is "very much focused on gaming" while pointing to the acquisition of Bethesda Softworks' parent company, ZeniMax, and the ongoing Xbox Game Pass improvements.

"First thing, we're very excited about the new console launches in the market," Nadella said, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha. "We always have sort of focused on ensuring that our gamer community that counts on us to produce the best consoles has a new generation of consoles, which are powerful and really great for gameplay. And we are supporting it with the best content with the best community."

"But the broader vision we have is to ensure that the 3 billion gamers out there are able to play their games, anywhere they want with all the content they want and with whom they want to," Nadella continued. "And that's really what we are building our strategy around. You've seen us double our content portfolio with ZeniMax acquisition, you see us make advances in our community efforts and our subscription offers with Game Pass. And that's what you can expect from us. We are absolutely very, very much focused on gaming, and ensuring that all the 3 billion gamers around the world get the best content, best community and the best cloud services to power their gaming experiences going forward."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively. The PlayStation 5 is also now available for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (digital edition). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think about Nadella's comments? Are you excited about the future of Xbox? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T VGC]