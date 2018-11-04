Microsoft and Disney Team Up To Give Away ‘Incredibles 2’ Xbox One X Consoles

We’re just a couple of days away from the release of Incredibles 2 on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD, and fans everywhere can’t wait to get their hands on the latest adventures of the Parr family. It’s already proven to be a box office success with over $1.2 billion worldwide; and it’ll be a hit this holiday season as well. But why stop at just loving the movie when you can get an “incredible” Xbox One X system to boot?

Microsoft has announced that it has teamed up with Disney and Pixar for a new giveaway that features Incredibles 2-skinned Xbox One X consoles and controllers up for grabs, with custom setups based around the film. As you can see in the picture below, they look rather spiffy, with fine use of colors and featuring both the family and their Incredibles 2 logos.

What’s more, entering to win one of these consoles is easy. Simply head over to this page and fill out the information provided. You can enter to win once a day through November 16, at 11:59 PM ET. Two lucky winners will walk away with these consoles, along with their respective controllers and a copy of Incredibles 2 on K Ultra HD to boot (with a Blu-Ray copy and a digital copy included for good measure, so you can take it on the go.)

Do keep in mind, though, that the giveaway is only open to U.S. and Canadian residents.

“To celebrate the release of Incredibles 2, Disney/Pixar and Xbox are excited to announce the Xbox One X Incredibles 2 Custom Console Sweepstakes,” the company stated. In Incredibles 2, Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet, Dash, and baby Jack-Jack – whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That’s what makes this family so incredible.“

It’s a good opportunity to get your hands on a one-of-a-kind system, so give it a shot! (Hey, Microsoft, did you send director Brad Bird one?)

Incredibles 2 is available now on Digital HD and releases Tuesday, October 6, for other formats.