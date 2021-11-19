Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Revealed

During today's Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 presentation, Microsoft Flight Simulator was officially revealed for Xbox Series X|S. While the series has been going strong since 1982 on PC, this will actually mark the first time that the series has ever been made available on consoles. Those that plan to purchase the game when it releases on July 27th have the option of pre-ordering and pre-installing it right now, but it will also be available that same day on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft is promising a faithful recreation of the PC experience, and the trailer shown today looked nothing short of stunning.

Xbox fans can check out the trailer for themselves at the top of this page or in the Tweet embedded below.

In addition to the Xbox Series X|S reveal, Microsoft also announced that a free Top Gun: Maverick expansion is coming to all versions of the game this fall. The expansion will release November 19th, which is the same day as the movie. In the trailer, we can see Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the cockpit, and Xbox Wire says that the expansion will let players "experience first-hand what it’s like to be a U.S. Navy Top Gun." There will also be additional expansions and themed content, giving players more to explore.

For those unfamiliar with Microsoft Flight Simulator, the game allows players to pilot all kinds of different aircraft types as they travel the skies above. The game released on PC last August to strong reviews. It remains to be seen whether or not the console version will be similarly acclaimed, but the game certainly looks great thus far! Xbox Series X|S users will get a chance to find out for themselves when Microsoft Flight Simulator releases next month. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to check out Microsoft Flight Simulator when it releases on consoles? What do you think of the Top Gun: Maverick expansion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!