Microsoft’s Holiday Gaming Ad, Featuring the Adaptive Controller, Will Hit You Right In the Feels

With the holiday season fast approaching, game companies are going all out to attract its players, with new games and cool promotions to get them involved. But Microsoft decided to take more of an emotional approach, with a message that shows that anyone can enjoy games.

In its new advertisement, which you can see above, we see a kid running out of his house, running down his neighborhood street as he yells, “He gonna do it!” He’s able to get the attention of a few other kids, including a couple playing hockey (and then dropping their gear upon hearing what’s happening), as well as one that pauses his own game session on his Xbox to see what’s happening. (Not all the kids go, however — one is distracted by piano lessons.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

After gathering all his friends, the kid brings them back to a player’s house, where a handicapped child is using the Xbox adaptive controller to get through an unseen game. Sound effects indicate he’s playing some kind of action game, but the focus here is on the functionality of the controller itself, which allows the kid to master whatever he’s playing.

Anyway, after a few seconds of play, he finally beats it, causing all the kids to cheer and do victory dances as he spins around in his chair. The message “When everybody plays, we all win” appears on the screen, along with “Give wonder” and the Microsoft logo.

The ad is a brief one, but it really nails down the theme that anyone can play with the help of the Adaptive Controller. It also makes fine use of the holiday theme, while including a nod or two to the company’s other Xbox products, including its consoles and its white gaming headset. It’s a neat twist on things, while keeping a positive universal message in play.

Microsoft has been earning strong kudos for its Adaptive Controller since its release earlier this year, which enables those that can’t play with a typical Xbox One controller to get into the games they love. It’s one of this year’s coolest peripherals, and it’s put on fine display here in this ad.

And, yes, Fortnite fans, there’s a kid that does the “floss” dance. Because of course there is.

You can pick up the Xbox One Adaptive Controller, as well as Xbox One hardware and games, in stores now.