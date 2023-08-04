Minecraft Player Recreates Avatar's Pandora in an Incredible Map

Minecraft players continually impress with their in-game creations ranging from modest pixel art to ingenious Redstone contraptions, and this week, we got to see some more of the creativity thanks to a player who built a massive recreation of Pandora from the Avatar movie. The huge map features different biomes from across the moon of Pandora where the blue-skinned Na'vi live with everything from the water to the foliage adapted to Minecraft building materials. Perhaps best of all, the creator has put the map up for players to download if they've got the Java Edition of Minecraft so that they can visit Pandora for themselves.

The 6000x6000 Pandora map built in Minecraft was created by a player who goes by illyrioo on Reddit and by bed_hed over on Planet Minecraft where the map was uploaded. The builder shared a gallery of images on Reddit to show off the creation, and from just the first image alone, you can tell that this was anything but a quick-and-dirty task and was instead quite the involved one that was redone more than once throughout the process, the creator said.

"Somewhere in the realm of 2 months," the creator said when asked on Reddit how long it took them to make the map. "It honestly could have been done faster but I canned the map a few times and restarted from scratch."

On the Planet Minecraft site, a bit more info was offered as a preview of what the map entails in case you're thinking about downloading and exploring the user's Pandora map.

"There are around 10 different regions on the map with the fantasy features of Pandora including gargantuan rock rings, pillars, floating island, giant flora, and waterfalls," the creator said. "The map is survival-friendly as there are caves and resources in the map, however there are no structures that are vital to survival progression like villages, strongholds, etc."

The same user's created other large maps, too, but this appears to be the first publicly downloadable one that's explicitly geared towards an IP such as the Avatar movies.

For those fond of those movies, creations like this one will be appreciated while we wait for the next movie to release. That's going to take awhile, too, seeing how the next movie just had its release date pushed back to basically the end of 2025.