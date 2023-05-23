Minecraft Movie Casts What We Do in the Shadows Actor Matt Berry

The upcoming Minecraft movie has cast What We Do in the Shadows actor Matt Berry. Video game movies are the hot new thing in Hollywood. They've been a thing for decades, but they've resulted in numerous critical and commercial bombs with Hollywood unable to replicate the success of something like comic book movies with video games. For whatever reason, studios struggled to adapt franchises that otherwise feel like they could translate to the screen fairly well, but recently that trend has changed. With The Last of Us TV series, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and many other recent adaptations being huge hits, Hollywood seems to be eager to make more of these.

A Minecraft movie has been in the works at Warner Bros. for quite some time, but was seemingly shelved or stuck in development hell for a while. However, just recently the studio confirmed that Napoleon Dynamite director Jason Hess was working to bring Minecraft to the big screen and would have it ready by April 4th, 2025. Jason Momoa is set to play the lead of the film and according to Deadline, he will be joined by What We Do in the Shadows actor Matt Berry. The actor has become a beloved comic actor thanks to his role in the aforementioned series along with numerous other films and shows. While Minecraft is expected to be a live-action production, it's unclear if there will be CG characters that require voice work. Berry's role hasn't been detailed, but given he has experience doing voice work and Minecraft is filled with various creatures, it's possible he could be voicing a character or he could play a live-action role.

As of right now, it remains to be seen when we'll learn more about the Minecraft movie. It seems like something that will probably be shot on a lot of green screen due to the style of the film, so we may not get many set photos whenever it starts filming. Either way, hopefully we'll hear more soon.

Minecraft will release in theaters on April 4th, 2025.