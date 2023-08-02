Minecraft Adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC

Just in time for the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Minecraft has released a new DLC set centered on the TMNT. While the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC offers some content based on the new movie, the overwhelming majority is centered on the 1987 animated series. According to the game's official website, the DLC includes 16 skins in total: eight based on the heroes in a half-shell (in their original and Mutant Mayhem looks), as well as skins for April O'Neil, Splinter, Casey Jones, Shredder, Bebop, Rocksteady, Krang, and a Foot Soldier.

A trailer for the new content can be found below. Readers interested in purchasing the DLC can do so right here. The cost is 1340 MineCoins.

In the DLC, players will visit six iconic locations from the original cartoon, including the Big Apple, the sewers, the Channel 6 building, and Dimension X. Throughout these locations, players will have to deal with a number of Foot Soldiers and Mousers as they race to stop Shredder's latest scheme. The DLC includes nine boss battles, which will pit the heroes against villains like Leatherhead, Krang, and Shredder himself. If that alone wasn't enough Turtle goodness, the trailer also showcases some iconic vehicles from the series, including the Party Wagon and Turtle Blimp. Of course, no trip to Dimension X would be complete without a visit to the Technodrome, which can also be seen in all its glory!

This marks the second major video game crossover for the TMNT this week, following yesterday's release of content for Session: Skate Sim. The characters have a long history appearing in video games, dating back to their association with Konami in the '80s and '90s. That team-up resulted in classic games like Turtles in Time and Hyperstone Heist, which remain highly-regarded among franchise fans. Those classic games were re-released in a new compilation last year titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

