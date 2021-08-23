✖

Minecraft Dungeons is officially coming to Steam on September 22nd, developer Mojang Studios has announced. Previously available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, the title is basically what it sounds like: a Minecraft spinoff all about delving through dungeons. And as of September, more players than ever will be able to grab it and check it out for themselves. There is, however, one small caveat to the Steam release.

In addition to releasing on Steam, as of September 22nd, the original Hero Edition, Hero Pass, and Season Pass will be discontinued from digital sales. A new Standard Edition (base game) and Ultimate Edition (base game and all six DLCs in addition to other bonus content) will effectively replace the previous SKUs, but remove none of the content contained within. Physical copies of the original versions will remain available until stock runs out and a physical version of the Ultimate Edition is set to launch on October 26th.

Heroes, it’s full Steam ahead! That’s right, on Sep 22 we’re launching on Steam, and if you buy the Ultimate Edition, we’ll throw in some sparkly extras like soundtracks and digital artwork! Read more and add Dungeons to your Steam Wishlist now: ↣ https://t.co/TItErFzYaH ↢ pic.twitter.com/qqfqqRnefN — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) August 23, 2021

As noted above, Minecraft Dungeons is set to release for Steam on September 22nd. Minecraft Dungeons is otherwise now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and via Xbox Game Pass. The base game itself, referred to as the Standard Edition, clocks in at $19.99 while the new Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and all six DLCs among other goodies, is available for $39.99. Alongside the release on Steam, the previous Hero Edition, Hero Pass, and Season Pass will be discontinued from digital sales. All of the DLC will still be available between the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the spinoff video game from developer Mojang Studios right here.

