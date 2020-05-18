Minecraft Developer Mojang Celebrates the Game's Birthday With a New Name and Logo

As part of a celebration of Minecraft's 11th birthday this past weekend, developer Mojang revealed some shocking, and exciting, news: it's no longer Mojang. Instead, it is now Mojang Studios, and the new name comes complete with a new logo and branding. As for why the developer is adding a new word onto its name, the reasoning is fairly simple! It's been over a decade, and now Mojang... is comprised of... multiple studios.

The announcement itself is fairly playful, and even goes so far as to introduce "the Mojangs" in its logo as "mysterious little gizmos" which "are powered by play." The short video about the reveal is worth a watch, as it also gives a brief, detail-free update on what the company is currently working on. (Minecraft Dungeons, the spinoff title, is set to release later this month on May 26th.)

"While we grew very attached to the dragon/apple/candle/sewing machine sitting next to our name during our first decade of existence, the new logo is a perfect match for the next one," the blog post from Mojang Studios announcing the new name and logo reads in part. "But we’re not here to tell you exactly what it is, or what it means. Just as with Minecraft, that’s up to you."

"We will say this: play is at the heart of Mojang Studios," it continues. "It’s the blocky backbone of our games, the core of our development philosophy, and even entangled in our name (which roughly translates to 'gadget' in lovely, old-timey Swedish). And now, finally, it’s squarely planted in our new, modular logo."

Minecraft Dungeons is scheduled to release for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass on May 26th.

