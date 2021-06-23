Minecraft Sonic the Hedgehog DLC Released

✖

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, and to celebrate, the blue blur is starring in DLC now available in Minecraft! The DLC is just the latest video game crossover the character is starring in this year, and Sonic is bringing along a number of friends this time, including Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, and more. Players can race across areas based on classic Sonic stages, and there's even music inspired by the series. All in all, it looks like a significant amount of new content, and fans of Sonic and Minecraft should find quite a bit to enjoy!

A trailer for the content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Wait, what was that blue blur? And who put those square-looking rings there? Hold on to your running shoes: Sonic the Hedgehog has come to Minecraft! Gather rings, race across acts, and defeat anyone trying to slow you down in this official DLC: ↣ https://t.co/VeTgATAc7V ↢ pic.twitter.com/zlOwb4HNQ0 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 22, 2021

The Minecraft team seems to have a bit of a sense of humor about the Sonic crossover, particularly the rings that players will encounter. The Tweet above brings attention to the fact that Sonic's familiar rings are a little less circular than they appear in the Sega games, but that's to be expected, considering this is Minecraft!

Of course, for many fans, the highlight of the Minecraft DLC will be the return of the Chao Garden. Fans have been begging Sega for years to bring back the Chao Garden feature from the Sonic Adventure games, but few would have expected it to return in Minecraft, of all places! Fans should know that the feature seems to be limited compared to the one from the Sonic Adventure games, but its inclusion is exciting, nonetheless. It's impossible to say for certain whether this might lead to the feature returning in future Sonic games, but Sonic fans will take what they can get!

Minecraft is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Minecraft's Sonic the Hedgehog DLC? Are you planning to check it out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!