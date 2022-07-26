Minecraft Releases SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

A new Minecraft DLC allows players the ability to immerse themselves in the world of SpongeBob SquarePants. Minecraft is already a very expansive game as it allows players to build whatever their heart desires. It's the ultimate sandbox, allowing players to create cities, dream homes, working electronics, and more. It's quite an achievement and there's not really any other games like it. The game has sold well over 200 million copies, meaning other companies have tried to find a way to take part in the overwhelming success. The likes of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and many others have all been featured in Minecraft, but the game is about to receive what may be one of its best DLCs yet.

A new SpongeBob SquarePants DLC for Minecraft will not only give players access to 40 new skins, but also allow players to visit a block-y version of Bikini Bottom which is filled with tons of activities. Players can drive motorized boats around, visit iconic locations from the series such as SpongeBob's pineapple or the Krusty Krab, and even find collectibles. According to a blog post, the goal of the DLC is to give the citizens of Bikini Bottom the best day ever by seemingly recreating some of the most iconic moments from the show. The player will fend of a horde of Krabby Patty-craving anchovies at the Krusty Krab (as seen in the pilot episode), help Sandy Cheeks build a rocket, and more. There's a total of six quests to participate in, so it sounds like there's a lot of fun to be had in this DLC.

Swim on down to Bikini Bottom with the new @SpongeBob DLC from @SparkUniverse! Explore Bikini Bottom’s iconic locations with Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward, and more. Don’t forget to pick up your free Character Creator item in the dressing room!



🧽 https://t.co/9NcNDY9ij1 pic.twitter.com/gdzDxCRagX — Minecraft Marketplace (@MinecraftMarket) July 26, 2022

The DLC is available now for $7.99 and you can view a trailer below. All in all, it's a pretty expansive Minecraft DLC and one that will likely ensure players get their money's worth. It's not only filled with tons of skins, but also gives players the chance to live out their favorite SpongeBob moments.

