Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Session: Skate Sim Update Live, Trailer Released

Earlier this week, ComicBook.com exclusively revealed a crossover between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Session: Skate Sim. The update is now live, and publisher Nacon has revealed that Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo have been accompanied by an all-new stage based on the sewers. While the location is a fitting one for the TMNT, the game already has several other stages that are good fits for the characters, including multiple set in New York City. Players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S can download the new content for free right now.

Alongside today's release, Nacon debuted a full trailer showcasing the four new playable characters, and the new location. Readers can find it below.

Today's free update in Session: Skate Sim is part of a promotion celebrating Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The animated movie is set to release on August 2nd, and pits the heroes in a half-shell against a group of villains led by Superfly. While Shredder tends to be the TMNT's most frequent foe, the new movie instead puts a focus on several mutant enemies, including Rocksteady, Bebop, Wingnut, Ray Fillet, Mondo Gecko, Genghis Frog, Scumbug, and Leatherhead. Those characters have appeared in various TMNT media over the years, but Mutant Mayhem marks the first time that many of them will appear on the big screen.

Unfortunately, it seems that Nintendo Switch users have been left out of the promotion. Session: Skate Sim released on most platforms in 2022, with a Nintendo Switch version dropping in March of this year. Today's trailer and all accompanying material surrounding the crossover clearly omit the console, and fans asking about a Switch release on social media have seen the question gone unanswered. Hopefully the content will eventually come to Switch, just as the game ended up releasing later. For now, fans on Switch will just have to settle for the content that's available, or one of the other TMNT games that have released on the system!

Do you plan on checking out this free content? What do you think of this crossover? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!