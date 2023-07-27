TMNT Co-Creator Kevin Eastman Reveals Why The Last Ronin Became a Video Game (Exclusive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin introduced readers to a dark future where just one member of the team survived. The series was a massive success, and a video game based on The Last Ronin is currently in the works. While details are slim at this time, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi about the game. Eastman noted that a lot of fans had shared hopes of seeing a TV series or movie, but it was Nickelodeon that suggested going with a video game instead. Video of Eastman's comments can be found at the top of this page.

"Nickelodeon, who has always been a great partner and great friend to all the things in letting us do what we do, they really didn't wanna take The Last Ronin concept into full on mainstream, like a big live-action movie, something to compete with Mutant Mayhem (which is gonna be phenomenally awesome). They collectively came up with the idea of a video game because we could go all the way there. They could basically take it all the way into all things Ronin-verse. They've taken all the different drawings and moments... the stuff we've seen so far is goosebump city," said Eastman. "It's really phenomenal. They took stuff right out of the pages of the comic book."

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a long history in video games, dating all the way back to 1989, when the heroes in a half-shell appeared in both an NES game, and a title release in arcades. In the decades since, gamers have been treated to countless games starring the TMNT, including recent options like Shredder's Revenge and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. It remains to be seen whether The Last Ronin video game will rank with the best, but it's a good sign that Eastman is so optimistic about it! Hopefully the game will prove enjoyable for fans of the comic, as well as those experiencing this world for the very first time.

