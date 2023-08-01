Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gets An Ultra '90s Collection at BoxLunch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is still going strong, but a lot has changed over the last 30 years. A new generation of TMNT fans will be introduced to the franchise when Seth Rogen's animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2nd. As for the comics, TMNT creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird have been working on The Last Ronin series, which will continue in The Last Ronin II -- Re-Evolution. However, BoxLunch is sticking with the classic '90s animated series for their new collection, which kicks off today.

The BoxLunch TMNT collection includes apparel like t-shirts, raglan tees, button-ups, sleep pants, and more, headlined by the super intense pizza Turtles hooded flannel. It features all four "Pizza Dudes" on a red checkerboard pattern that looks like it could double as a tablecloth. There are also character-specific socks and hats featuring Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, or Leonardo.

Beyond clothing you'll find an assortment of housewares and accessories that includes character pillows, a ramen bowl, car sunshade, and even an exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza cookbook that comes with a character apron, served up in a pizza box.

You can shop the entire BoxLunch TMNT collection right here. Inside that link you'll find hundreds of previously released items that include everything from Funko Pops to hockey jerseys.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Paramount describes the film as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." You can check out the latest trailer right here.

Back at CinemaCon, Rogen talked about how important it was to have the turtles be "actual teenagers." When you see the young actors interact or hear their characters together on-screen, it really all clicks into place.

"I love these characters — they were weird, noble, brave and smart," Rogen recently said of the decision to go a bit younger for the heroes this time around. "When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?'"