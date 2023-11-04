Mortal Kombat 1 Director Teases Major New Features Coming Soon

Ed Boon, the director of Mortal Kombat 1 at NetherRealm Studios, has teased a number of new features that should be coming to the fighting game in the future. Since launching back in September, NetherRealm has continued to update MK1 at a frequent pace and is even preparing to release the title's first DLC fighter, Omni-Man, this coming week. Now, Boon is opening up about what else those within NetherRealm are looking to bring to the game and has looked to fans for further feedback.

In a recent post on social media, Boon informed Mortal Kombat 1 players that NetherRealm is working on a slew of new additions to the game's online multiplayer component. Boon didn't say when these features will be arriving, but he said that NetherRealm is looking to add crossplay, a ping filter, a WiFi filter, and an update to Ranked mode that would shift to a best two-out-of-three format. Alongside announcing these potential improvements to MK1, Boon opened a poll that would give players the option to vote on what feature they'd like to see implemented first.

We are working on additional online features for MK1. Can't announce any dates/specifics at the moment. Which feature would you like to see the most/first? — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 3, 2023

Based on the results of this poll, crossplay is what most Mortal Kombat 1 players want to see added sooner rather than later. Crossplay was a feature that was found in Mortal Kombat 11, which led many fans to believe that it would have been seen in Mortal Kombat 1 at launch. Unfortunately, this didn't prove to be the case, which led to some annoyance from those who picked up MK1 right away. Currently, this survey that Boon has opened up has seen 75% of voters say that they want crossplay first, which means that it could be added in the coming weeks or months.

For now, it's not known when crossplay or any additional online features may end up coming to Mortal Kombat 1. As mentioned previously, though, Omni-Man is set to join the roster of MK1 this coming week on November 9 for those that purchased the Kombat Pack or Premium Edition of the game. The following week, Omni-Man will then become buyable on his own on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC digital storefronts.