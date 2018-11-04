‘MLB the Show 19’ Announced For PlayStation 4

Now that the World Series has come to a close, the focus for Major League Baseball turns to spring 2019, when players will come out of training and bring another season along with it. And with that, Sony‘s doing the same, with MLB the Show set to return for another go-around.

This weekend, the publisher officially announced MLB the Show 19, which is set to make its debut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro starting on March 26, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No gameplay from the title has been shown yet from the teaser trailer that made its debut, but we do know who will be gracing the cover — former Washington Nationals player Bryce Harper.

Harper is featured throughout the trailer, making plays left and right to showcase his baseball skills. But at the moment, he’s a free agent. However, it looks like Sony is using this to their advantage.

As part of the game’s forthcoming launch, the company has lined up a campaign that follows Harper through his journey into free agency. At the conclusion of the trailer, it asks, “Which jersey will Bryce wear on the final cover? Follow Bryce’s journey @MLBTheShow (on Twitter).” You can see it in the trailer above.

Gameplay hasn’t been detailed just yet, but more than likely Sony Santa Monica will stick with what’s worked in previous games. That said, some pre-order details have been revealed.

Those who pre-order the game from GameStop, the PlayStation Store or other retailers can earn standard packs to unlock items within the game, along with bonus Stubs and a possible Bryce Harper MVP Flashback card.

In addition, a special Gone Yard Edition of the game is available for $99.99, featuring a copy of the game, along with an exclusive New Era hat, a limited edition Steelbook case, and a number of virtual goodies. These are all included:

1 New Era Gone Yard Edition 9FIFTY Hat

Limited Edition Steelbook

Digital Diamond Dynasty New Era Gone Yard Edition 9FIFTY Hat for use in game

1 Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack

Choose 1 of 30 Diamond Flashbacks

15,000 Stubs

20 Standard Packs

Choose 1 Classic Stadium

30 Custom Avatars

There’s also a Digital Deluxe Edition available for $99.99, with the following items:

1 Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack

Choose 1 of 30 Diamond Flashbacks

15,000 Stubs

1 Ballin is a Habit Pack

Choose 1 Classic Stadium

30 Standard Packs

30 Custom Avatars

We’ll have more details about the game in the weeks ahead. Soon it’ll be time to “play ball” again!