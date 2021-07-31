MLB The Show 21 Receives Massive Roster Update

✖

This week has been arguably the busiest week of the season when it comes to Major League Baseball. The sport saw its annual trade deadline come and go, which means that a number of big names within the sport were on the move between different teams. Despite so much activity within the league as a whole, those working on MLB The Show 21 have already pushed out a new roster update to reflect these changes in-game.

Within hours of the MLB trade deadline passing, Sony San Diego released a new update for MLB The Show 21 which tweaked every roster in the game to reflect its real-life counterpart. This year, the trade deadline ended up being more chaotic than normal, which led to Sony San Diego needed a bit more time to push this new update out. That being said, the lastest roster patch still arrive before the day had ended, showing just how on top of things the developers are.

The Trade Deadline Roster Update is now live!

The biggest changes in this update will mainly involve players formerly from the Chicago Cubs. All-stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez were all on the move at the trade deadline as the team's ownership decided it would be better to blow up the core of the roster that won the organization a championship in 2016. Rizzo now moves to the New York Yankees, while Bryant landed on the San Francisco Giants and Baez went to the New York Mets. The other biggest move in the league saw the Washington Nationals sending over Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

These are only some of the most notable alterations that happened within the league over the past day. Basically, if you're someone who likes to play with active rosters in MLB The Show 21, there are some extreme changes that you'll now need to take note of.

If you're not already playing MLB The Show 21 for yourself, the game is available right now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. And if you happen to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you can download the game for no cost as part of your subscription.

Are you going to play MLB The Show 21 for yourself this weekend now that all of these roster changes have taken place?