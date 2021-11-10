MLB The Show 21 Update Makes Gameplay Change Following Fan Demands

A new MLB The Show 21 update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers as well, alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything that “Game Update 20” does to the game, which isn’t much. In fact, the patch notes only list three things, two of which are limited to Xbox versions of the game. However, the third thing listed involves a gameplay change, or more specifically, a change to pitching following fan feedback.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is. Judging by the patch notes, it should be on the smaller side, which means it should be a fairly quick download. That said, you will need to download the update to access certain elements of the game, like online play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:

Following the feedback from the PCI changes made in Update 17, we are scaling back the reach of the PCI by approximately half. Players can still reach the corners of the zone, but will notice a decrease in the coverable region outside of the zone.

XBOX: Fixed a rare occurrence where input was lost when using Pinpoint Pitching interface.

XBOX: Fixed a bug that would prevent users from pitching a perfect Splitter or Forkball regardless of player input.

MLB The Show 21 is available worldwide via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the game, click here.

“The latest iteration of the long-running MLB The Show franchise has finally arrived, and at a time when baseball is finally returning to some state of normalcy,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “The popular MLB video game counterpart has been revered for its stunning looks and technical precision over the years, and The Show 21 certainly delivers on those aspects. However, in a time when sports games are evolving and expanding, MLB The Show 21 isn’t exactly a game for everyone.