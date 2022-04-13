MLB The Show 22 Receives Large Update With Detailed Patch Notes

A massive new update for MLB The Show 22 has today rolled out across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Just yesterday, developer Sony San Diego promised fans that a large patch for the game was currently in the works and would be coming about soon. Now, that patch has gone live a bit sooner than expected and brings with it a vast number of fixes.

For the most part, this new update to MLB The Show 22 just irons out a lot of bugs that players have started to discover over the past couple of weeks since the game launched. These fixes have been pushed out for most of The Show 22’s various game modes including Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, and more.

Outside of some simple bug fixes, though, a couple new pieces of content have also now been added to MLB The Show 22. The City Connect jersey for the Houston Astros has now been added. Pitcher energy in three-inning games has been overhauled even further.

If you would like to find the full patch notes for this new MLB The Show 22 update, you can check them out below.

GENERAL GAMEPLAY

Fixed a bug that would prevent the Ump at Home from making a call in certain situations.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent pause timers from counting down when controllers were disconnected.

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the game to freeze when balls were hit into foul territory.

Batters pressing R2 to view the pitch history will no longer impact the gesture portion of Pinpoint Pitching for the defensive player. If R2 is pressed at the same time or after the pitch motion is started, R2 will no longer interrupt the defensive user. If the batter presses R2 before the pitch motion has started, the motion will not start.

Fixed a bug that would cause a freeze on or around 3B in certain situations.

Users will now be notified when their pitcher is getting tired when 25% energy is remaining.

Continued balance for Pitcher Energy in 3 inning modes: We’ve reduced pitcher energy by 15% but more importantly, we have also reduced energy lost per pitch. This will result in being able to use relievers longer and more effectively. DEV NOTE: You might think this is backtracking from the update we put out on 4/12 where we increased RP and SP energy, but this rebalance, specifically the reduction in energy lost per pitch, will ultimately result in pitchers being able to throw more pitches.



CO-OP

Fixed an issue that would cause a soft lock to occur when making pinch hit substitutions.

Fixed an issue that would cause users to get stuck on specific screens when a teammate or opponent would quit before entering the game.

Fixed an issue that would cause a crash when a user opens the voice chat menu while losing connection.

Changes made to the role rotations in 3v3. Now users will switch to baserunner after batter.

Fixed an issue where the active batter would lose their batting turn if the baserunning user got caught stealing to end an inning.

Added a controller rumble when pressing L2 to queue for steal as the baserunner.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Fixed an issue causing active perks to not function during gameplay if the active perk was placed in the 4th perk slot.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Ball Player to not display at the Ballplayer Hub.

Various text adjustments throughout the mode.

MINI SEASONS

Fixed an issue where the incorrect team logo would display in Mini Season games.

Fixed an issue that would prevent or cause a delay for users trying to enter games.

Various crash fixes.

FRANCHISE

Fixed an issue where certain award-winning players were listed on the wrong team.

Fixed an issue that could cause MLB teams to have too many players of a certain position on their playoff roster.

Fixed an issue where incorrect letter grades were displayed for coaches available for hire.

Improved Intentional Base on Balls criteria for the CPU.

Fixed an issue where All-Star appearances were not being recorded while simming in certain situations.

Fixed an issue in the Rule 5 draft that would cause the user’s pick to be skipped and give the drafted player to the next team in the draft order.

Fixed an issue where Reliever of the Year Award did not list all players.

Fixed an issue where arbitration calculations could result in a salary below the MLB minimum.

MARCH TO OCTOBER

Fixed an issue where player stats were missing after entering a saved fast track game.

Fixed an issue that would prevent Umpires from being present in intro scenes.

STADIUM CREATOR

Fixed an issue that would sometimes lock created stadiums when they were uploaded. Those stadiums should now be accessible in the vault.

Fixes and adjustments made to various props and night lighting.

UI

Fixed an issue that would cause tutorials to display multiple times.

Various text adjustments.

XBOX

Fix an issue that was causing the screen to flicker black during pitch selection.

MISCELLANEOUS