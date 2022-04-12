MLB The Show 22 Developer Details Latest Update

MLB The Show 22 developer Sony San Diego has provided more details about what the latest update for the annualized baseball title has in store. Surprisingly, since the launch of MLB The Show 22 earlier this month, only one post-launch update has been released so far. However, this doesn’t seem like it will hold true for much longer as a new patch has now been confirmed to be in the works and should be dropping at a time in the near future.

Taking to social media recently, Sony San Diego announced that a new tweak for MLB The Show 22 actually went live this morning. As part of some planned server maintenance, Sony San Diego altered the amount of energy that starting pitchers and relief pitchers will use in three-inning games. Although this change is one that won’t take hold until players play a single game, this fix is one that a number of fans have been thrilled to see added to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Server update is scheduled for 4 AM PT on 4/12/22.



We're increasing RP & SP energy in 3 inning modes. Energy will regen slightly faster as well. You will need to play 1 game before the increase takes effect.



Larger update with more fixes is in the works.



Thank you. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 12, 2022

To go along with this small adjustment rolling out today, Sony San Diego also revealed that a “larger update” that will contain a vast number of changes is also currently being worked on at the studio. Further details on when this patch might formally release in MLB The Show 22 weren’t given, but the fact that the developer is even mentioning it tells us that we should be hearing more about it soon enough. Whenever that update does go live, we’ll be sure to share the patch notes with you here on ComicBook.com.

If you aren’t already playing MLB The Show 22 for yourself, you can currently check it out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In addition, it’s also available to download for free to those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

What are your thoughts on MLB The Show 22 so far this year? And are you happy to see that today’s new change with three-inning games has finally been released? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or you can shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.