MLB The Show 24 is full of content for players to unlock, especially if you're hopping into Diamond Dynasty to build your dream team of modern and past baseball stars. Unless you're dropping a ton of money, chances are you won't be able to purchase top-rated players as soon as they drop. With that in mind, one of the best ways to earn cheap players in MLB The Show 24 is to take advantage of the codes developer Sony San Diego drops every so often to get free rewards. These range from players to packs and everything in between, so claiming them quickly is key to building your Diamond Dynasty squad. Below, you'll find all of the currently active codes in MLB The Show 24 and a rundown of where to use those codes.

All MLB The Show 24 Codes

(Photo: Sony San Diego)

All of the codes below should be working as of this writing. That said, codes rotate in and out of MLB The Show 24 relatively often, so if one of the codes below isn't working for you, it's possible that the code might not be available any longer. We'll keep the list updated as much as possible to make sure you know which codes are currently available. Here's the list:

OOHDODGERS : Live Series Chris Taylor

: Live Series Chris Taylor OOHYANKEES: Live Series Nestor Cortes Jr.

How to Redeem Codes in MLB The Show 24

Unfortunately, if you want to use codes in MLB The Show 24, you'll need to head to an outside website. There's no way to use the codes in-game, which is an annoyance, but one you'll need to deal with if you want to use the codes. Here are the steps to follow:

Head to The Show's website Create or log into your account Type the code into the text field under "Redeem Code" Press "Submit" and claim your free rewards

Where to Find More MLB The Show 24 Codes

The best place to look for new codes is this article. We'll do our best to keep the list updated as much as possible as developer Sony San Diego adds new codes to the game. That said, there are a few other places you can check for new codes if you're trying to stick to the cutting edge of MLB The Show 24 codes:

Finally, it's worth noting that each code is case-sensitive, so if your code isn't working, the first thing to do is to check to make sure you've copied it over correctly. As mentioned, codes expire relatively often, so it's also possible that you just missed the window. Either way, you'll want to keep up to date with codes in MLB The Show 24 if you want to keep your team ranked as highly as possible.

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles.