MLB The Show 24: All Hidden Rewards for Nation of Baseball Map

One of the best ways to earn new Diamond Dynasty rewards in MLB The Show 24 is through Conquest Maps. Not only do these Conquests give players XP for various programs, but they also contain all kinds of rewards, including several hidden rewards on each map. Of course, if you know where to find these hidden rewards, you can rack up free packs and Stubs quickly. Below, we've uncovered all of the hidden rewards on the Nation of Baseball Conquest Map in MLB The Show 24, giving you an easy way to see where all those rewards are at a glance

Hidden Rewards on the Nation of Baseball Map in MLB The Show 24

As you can see in the image above there are all kinds of Hidden Rewards to earn on the Nation of Baseball Conquest Map. Before getting to all of the rewards, it's important to note that each Stronghold will give you a jersey reward. Once you finish the full map, you'll unlock 15 jerseys for the American and National Leagues, which you can then collect for 12 extra Show Packs. Here's the full rundown on everything you'll earn from Hidden Rewards:

26 The Show Packs (36 counting jersey collections)

3 Ballin' is a Habit Packs

1 Legend Icons Pack

1 Legend Bat Skins Pack

1 Classic Stadium Pack

MLB The Show 24 Nation of Baseball Goals

Now that you know all of the hidden rewards for the Nation of Baseball Conquest Map, you'll also want to make sure you know all the regular goals to make sure you're completing everything as quickly as possible. Here are the regular goals for the Conquest Map:

Acquire 50M Fans – The Show Pack, 100 Stubs, 100 XP

Acquire 100M Fans – The Show Pack, 100 Stubs, 100 XP

Acquire 150M Fans – The Show Pack

Conquer 100 Territories – The Show Pack, 400 Stubs, 400 XP

Acquire 200M Fans – 5 The Show Packs

Conquer 200 Territories – Nike City Connect Choice Pack, 400 Stubs, 400 XP

Capture the NL West Strongholds – 85 AJ Pollock, 500 Stubs, 500 XP

Capture the NL Central Team Strongholds – 85 Mark Melancon, 500 Stubs, 500 XP

Capture the NL East Team Strongholds – 85 Orlando Cepeda, 500 Stubs, 500 XP

Capture the AL West Team Strongholds – 85 Troy Percival, 500 Stubs, 500 XP

Capture the AL Central Team Strongholds – 85 Carlos Rodon, 500 Stubs, 500 XP

Capture the AL East Team Strongholds – 85 David Ortiz, 500 Stubs, 500 XP

Acquire 300M Fans – 10 The Show Packs

Conquer 300 Territories – Conquest Winner Banner, 2,000 Stubs, 1,500 XP

Capture all the NL Team Strongholds – 87 Bill Mazeroski, 1,000 Stubs, 1,000 XP

Capture all the AL Team Strongholds – 87 Jim Rice, 1,000 Stubs, 1,000 XP

Capture all Team Strongholds – 89 Stan Musial, 4,000 Stubs, 2,500 XP

Conquer all Territories (Repeatable) – 20 The Show Packs

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.