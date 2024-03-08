MLB The Show 24 Reveals Top Diamond Players

Today, developer Sony San Diego held its annual ratings reveal special for MLB The Show 24. During this hours-long broadcast, the team gave fans an extended look at the ratings for this year's version of the long-running baseball franchise. Some fans will want to know about all of the players on their favorite team, but most are concerned with which players make up the cream of the crop. While only 40 players attained Diamond status, only 11 players were able to snag a rating of 95 or higher. Those are the best of the best players in MLB The Show 24, and below, we'll run down the list.

The Top 11 Players in MLB The Show 24

Only the top 40 players across the entire @MLB are part of the exclusive #24DiamondClub!



This is our 4th year awarding these elite players a special 1-of-1 💎Club @Topps baseball card commemorating their achievement. #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/JiCJUHvCJM — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 4, 2024

Of the 11 players ranked above 95, five of them were able to grab 99 OVR ratings. Interestingly, three of them come from L.A., as the list is headlined by Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts from the Dodgers and Mike Trout from the Angels. Rounding out the top five are Aaron Judge for the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuna Jr. for the Atlanta Braves.

While the Dodgers might have the most 99 OVR players, the Braves lead the way with the most players in the top 11. Spencer Strider (97), Austin Riley (96), and Matt Olson (95) join Acuna Jr. as some of the top players in the league. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager comes in with a 98 OVR, while Houston Astros stud Yordan Alvarez grabbed a 96, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole nabbed the final slot with a 95 OVR.

Of course, there are still 29 other players who grabbed the coveted Diamond rating. Plus, some players excel at specific traits. Knowing how to fill out your opening day lineup with players that fill different roles is key to victory in MLB The Show 24.

Best Power Hitters and Fastest Players in MLB The Show 24

The San Diego team also dropped a few category leaders to entice fans who are waiting for MLB The Show 24's release date. First, they revealed the best power hitters in the game. These players have 93+ power against both right and left-handed pitchers:

Pete Alonso – 99 PWR L / 99 PWR R

Aaron Judge – 99 PWR L / 99 PWR R

Max Muncy – 97 PWR L / 97 PWR R

J.D. Martinez – 95 PWR L / 99 PWR R

Shohei Ohtani – 93 PWR L / 99 PWR R

We also learned about the best speedsters in the game. Given how the MLB has evolved in modern days, having both power hitters and players who can burn up the base paths is key. Here are the fastest players in MLB The Show 24:

Corbin Carroll – 99 Speed / 99 Steal

Bubba Thompson – 99 Speed / 99 Steal

Trea Turner – 99 Speed / 92 Steal

Jorge Mateo – 99 Speed / 91 Steal

Esteury Ruiz – 94 Speed / 99 Steal

MLB The Show 24 releases on March 19th on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms. If you decide to pre-order one of the deluxe editions, you can hop in a few days early on March 15th.