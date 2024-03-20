MLB The Show 24: How to get PXP Points in Diamond Dynasty

MLB The Show 24 is finally here, meaning another year of grinding through Diamond Dynasty to get all of the best cards for your lineup. One of the many ways developer Sony San Diego lets players unlock new content is through the Parallel XP (PXP) Points system. Each card in MLB The Show 24 can be upgraded using PXP Points and many objectives require players to earn PXP Points to acquire further rewards. Racking up all of that PXP can take a long time if you don't know what you're doing, so below we'll rundown how you earn PXP and show you some of the best ways to earn it quickly.

How to Earn PXP Points

(Photo: Sony San Diego)

PXP Points are split between hitters and pitchers. You earn them by completing different statistical objectives in every game mode in Diamond Dynasty. Before you learn how to earn PXP Points quickly, you need to know how they work. With that in mind, let's take a look at how both positions earn PXP, starting with hitters:

How to Earn PXP With Hitters

Every Run Scored (R) – 5 PXP

Every Run Batted In (RBI) – 5 PXP

Every Single (1B) – 5 PXP

Every Stolen Base (SB) – 5 PXP

Every Walk (BB) – 5 PXP

Every Plate Appearance (PA) – 10 PXP

Every Double (2B) – 10 PXP

Every Triple (3B) – 20 PXP

Every Home Run (HR) – 20 PXP

How to Earn PXP With Pitchers

Every Strikeout (K) – 10 PXP

Quality Start (6+ IP with >= 3 Earned Runs) – 10 PXP

Every Win (W) – 20 PXP

Every Hold (H) – 20 PXP

Every Save (SV) – 20 PXP

Every Complete Game (CG) – 25 PXP

Every Shutout – 25 PXP

Each Inning Pitched (IP) – 40 PXP

However, it's not that simple. There are also multipliers at play with PXP. If you're playing single-player modes, you'll earn PXP at the normal rate, but playing online gives you an x1.5 multiplier. That said, you can up that multiplier in single-player by playing on a higher difficulty. Here's how difficulty modifies PXP:

Rookie – 1.0

Veteran – 1.1

All-Star – 1.2

Hall of Fame – 1.35

Legend – 1.5

So, if you're playing on the highest difficulty, you'll earn PXP Points at the same rate as online play. That said, it's often not really worth playing at that higher difficulty unless you're either very good at MLB The Show 24 or trying to complete a different objective. With that, let's look at how to earn PXP Points quickly.

Fastest Ways to Earn PXP in MLB The Show 24

The rate at which you earn PXP will largely have to do with how good you are at MLB The Show 24. With the modifiers, you can progress more quickly if you're able to rack up stats online or against the CPU. That said, if you aren't as good, it's probably quicker to play on lower difficulties so that you can accumulate a ton of stats each game. Either way, the key is to play games and play well.

Our best advice is to first load up your lineup with the players you want to earn PXP Points for and play any mode you need to complete for other objectives at the highest difficulty you're comfortable with. Playing in modes like Conquest and Mini Seasons is technically slower than playing Play vs. CPU games because you have to deal with more loading screens. However, you won't be earning other rewards, so if you have something else to work on, that's generally more time-effective. Either way, the key is to find a mode in which you can rack up stats and dominate the competition. For a pure PXP to time played ratio, that's probably Play vs. CPU or Online Events, but if you have other things to work on, it's worth getting PXP a little slower to finish those.

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms.