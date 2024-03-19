MLB The Show 24 Gives Away Freebie on Launch Day to All Players

A free item has been added to MLB The Show 24 for all players to obtain as a way of celebrating the game's launch. At the end of this past week, the latest MLB The Show entry was first released in early access for those who bought the MVP or Digital Deluxe versions of the title. Now, the standard edition of MLB The Show 24 has arrived and developer San Diego Studio has decided to celebrate with a freebie that should jump-start your Diamond Dynasty squad.

As of this moment, all MLB The Show 24 players can grab a free "Seoul Series" pack from the Show Shop in-game. Specifically, this pack happens to contain Ha-Seong Kim, who is the current shortstop for the San Diego Padres. This Ha-Seong Kim player item happens to be rated at an 87 overall and specializes in defense. It's worth noting that this item cannot be sold on the MLB The Show 24 marketplace, though, so you won't be able to flip He-Seong Kim for Stubs.

Join in the Seoul Series with this 💎! 👀



Head over to the Show Shop and get a FREE #SeoulSeries Pack!!! 🇰🇷#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/2s6GTYblAg — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 19, 2024

The reason why San Diego Studio happens to be giving out this Ha-Seong Kim player item is for two reasons. For starters, this is the launch day for MLB The Show 24, so it's likely that SDS just wants to make the day of release a bit sweeter. The main purpose of this freebie, however, is to celebrate the actual start of Major League Baseball. On the morning of March 20, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are set to begin the MLB season in a game that will take place in Seoul, South Korea. This will be the first matchup in a two-game series that will start the 2024 season. MLB's proper "Opening Day" will then take place next week on March 28.

Given that this Ha-Seong Kim player item is part of a Seoul Series Pack in MLB The Show 24, there's the chance that more free players will be handed out in the days ahead. Assuming this does happen, it's likely that the next free player will be tied to the Dodgers, as the Padres have already been represented via Kim. If this does come to pass, then we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.