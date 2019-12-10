Mondo Announces New Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid Vinyl Soundtracks

Physical video game soundtracks can be tragically rare. While YouTube has nearly every major piece of video game music ever composed, for a lot of fans, having music from their favorite games in their preferred format is the only real way to listen. Not to mention, being able to own the physical soundtrack also has a strong appeal, particularly for a fan-favorite franchise like Metal Gear. Diehard music fans and diehard Metal Gear fans will want to check out this week’s releases from Mondo. The company is offering three vinyl albums, each covering an entry in the beloved franchise: Metal Gear (MSX2 version), Metal Gear (NES version) and Metal Gear Solid.

This week we’re thrilled to present the premiere physical releases of the soundtracks to the original METAL GEAR games for both MSX2 and NES! Plus we’ve got a restock of METAL GEAR SOLID 2XLP & some Distro titles! On sale Wednesday at NOON (CT): https://t.co/yxOYXQzfLE pic.twitter.com/lSJmdtjZf1 — MONDO (@MondoNews) December 9, 2019

The two Metal Gear albums are pressed on heavy weight vinyl, and will retail for $20. Both versions feature unique art created by Paul Mann, with each album cover reflecting some of the differences between the two games! This is the first time these soundtracks have been made available by Mondo. The Metal Gear (NES) vinyl release is limited to 1,000 copies, and Mondo claims this will be a one-time pressing.

The Metal Gear Solid album has been pressed on 2X 180-gram vinyl and will retail for $35. Unlike the original Metal Gear soundtracks, Metal Gear Solid has been offered in the past. The vinyl album has been sold out on Mondo’s store for quite some time now, but the album will get a new pressing, thanks to fan demand.

Originally released in July 1987, the MSX2 version of Metal Gear is considered the “true” version of the game to series creator Hideo Kojima. In December of that same year, Konami released a port of the game through their Ultra Games label, with a number of major changes made without Kojima’s knowledge. One of those such changes was made to the game’s soundtrack, which had to be altered due to the NES’ technical shortcomings. While Kojima has disavowed the NES version, many fans in North America and Europe have some emotional attachment to that particular version, as it’s the one that players in those regions are likely most familiar with.

Mondo’s vinyl Metal Gear releases will be available right here on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. Do you plan on picking up any of Mondo’s upcoming Metal Gear releases? Do you own any vinyl video game soundtracks? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

