Monster Hunter Crosses Over Again With Puzzles & Dragons



If you’re desperate for Monster Hunter World, there’s a new mobile crossover event happening that might satiate your need for the hunt, even if it’s just for a little bit. GungHo Online Entertainment announced today that their mobile game Puzzles & Dragons will feature a special Monster Hunter event, which runs from today until February 4th and celebrates some of the staples of the Monster Hunter franchise. Players will face off against terrifying monsters, such as the Massacre Demon Diablos, and use equipment as well as other monsters from the franchise in order to advance.

The event marks the return of previous dungeons from the last collaboration between Puzzles & Dragons and Monster Hunter: Monster Hunter Collab and Multiplayer Monster Hunter Collab. An all-new collab dungeon will introduce the terrifying Nergigante.

The biggest additional feature of the event seems to be the 10 Magic Stone Monster Hunter Egg Machine, which pumps out awesome items, unlock new enemies, including:

Nergigante (New!)

Thunderlord Zinogre (New!)

Amatsu

Massacre Demon Diablos

Legiana (New!)

Brachydios (New!)

Valphalk

Kirin

Rathalos

Mizutsune

Glavenus

Barioth (New!)

Paolumu (New!)

Gammoth

Astalos

Rathian

Tigrex

Nargacuga

New Assist Evolutions will help pump players up for new dungeons:

Rathalos Flamesword

Kralice Rapier

Emperor Thundersword

Huge Tigrex Blade

Avidya Saber

Heaven Render

Glavenus Helldanova

Behemoth’s Koto

Astalos Flashblaster

Dark Aurora

Magnastar Wil

Ivanus

Ivory Ice

Zvolta Annihilator

Thunderlord Shocker

Lumu Smasher I

Shattercryst+

Nergal Crusher

Finally, new ultimate evolutions will be available for players to acquire from the 10 Magic Stone Monster Hunter Egg Machine, or by earning their merits in the dangers of the dungeons. These evolutions include:

Male Hunter, Brachydios X Gear

Male Hunter, Nergigante Alpha Gear

Female Hunter, Barioth X Gear

Female Hunter, Legiana Alpha Gear

But wait, there’s one more thing: players who have already made it past the ranking of level 50 will automatically be given all of the bonuses listed above, which means instant access to new monsters, armor, dungeons and more as soon as you log into the game. Needless to say, there’s plenty to do for players of any caliber before the event ends, just days after the official release of Monster Hunter World itself.

Puzzles & Dragons is now available on the App Store and iOS.