Monster Hunter Rise Has Already Sold 4 Million Copies in Less Than a Week

Monster Hunter Rise hasn't even been out for a full week but the latest installment in one of Capcom's most beloved franchises is already getting off to a hot start in terms of sales. Since launching on the Nintendo Switch last Friday, it has now been revealed that the game has already surpassed 4 million units sold in total.

The news of this information comes directly from Capcom which made the announcement on its website today. The publisher annotated that this 4 million number is comprised of the number of copies that have been shipped to retailers around the globe rather than those that have been solid directly to players. At this early rate, though, it seems like only a matter of time until the game is in the hands of that many players.

As a whole, the Monster Hunter series has absolutely been on fire for the past few years. Monster Hunter World has gone on to become Capcom's best-selling game of all-time, and even though Rise is only available on the Switch platform, that doesn't seem to have impacted its ability to sell a high number of copies.

To date, Capcom also revealed today that Monster Hunter as a whole has now topped 70 million units solid as a franchise. At the end of last year, the series had reached 66 million units sold in total. But when now taking into account these new sales for Monster Hunter Rise, the franchise has been able to reach another major milestone.

Fortunately, if you're still on the fence about getting Monster Hunter Rise for yourself, we've got you covered. In our own review of the game, which you can read right here, we awarded the latest entry with a 4 out of 5 rating saying that it's yet another installment that longtime fans should enjoy.

