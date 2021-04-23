Monster Hunter Rise Plush Are On Sale Now

Capcom has released a collection of Monster Hunter Rise plush and you don't even need to be familiar the Nintendo Switch game to love them. The lineup includes 10 new plush that are based on the monsters in the game, though these chibi versions are far from threatening.

Pre-orders for the entire wave of Monster Hunter Rise plush are available here on Amazon now for $34.99 each. The plushies measure around 7.8-inches long, which makes them perfect for cuddling. A checklist for the releases can be found below:

Monster Hunter Rise: Cohoot Plush

Red Spiribird

Almudron

Goss Harag

Somnacanth

Bishaten

Aknosom

Great Izuchi

Tamamitune

Tetranadon

An official description of the game can be found below.

"Monster Hunter Rise is an action RPG that will transport players to the colorful Kamura Village, an all-new serene mountain locale that attracts visitors with its unique culture and innovative hunting technologies. After hunters equip their armor and select from one of the various weapon types, all-new hunting grounds await, including the ancient Shrine Ruins and more. As players defeat monsters and progress through the game, items from fallen foes can be used to craft unique weapons and armor that will increase their chances of future success and survival. Hunters can tackle these challenges solo, or with up to three other players in local or cooperative online play.

Evolving the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Rise will provide players with an inventive set of new tools to track down and defeat threatening monsters. For the first time ever in a Monster Hunter game, wire-based grappling actions can be performed by using a “Wirebug” while standing or in mid-air, adding an all-new level of aerial maneuverability to hunting strategies and attacks. The game will also debut new hunting partners called Palamutes, personalized and rideable “Canyne” companions that will provide players with a new set of attack options, while “Felyne” Palicoes will return as support characters for actions like healing."

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch now. Full coverage about the game, along with many handy guides, can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.