Monster Hunter Stories 2 Reveals New Trailer and Pre-order Bonus

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is set to release next month on Nintendo Switch and PC, and Capcom debuted a new trailer during the Summer Game Fest kickoff event to build hype. In addition to the trailer, Capcom also revealed a special pre-order bonus; fans that pre-order Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be able to snag some DLC for the game in the form of a Maiden Outfit for Kamura! It's a relatively small bonus in the grand scheme of things, but for those already planning to purchase the title, it should make for a pretty nice extra.

The new trailer can be found at the top of this page, and in the Tweet embedded below.

When Razewing Ratha is awakened, disaster will befall the land... What new mysteries and threats lie ahead as a result of this cataclysmic event? #MHStories2 #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/oMN52UhECN — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 10, 2021

The trailer mostly focuses on the game's story, as opposed to the gameplay. The storyline will focus on the Razewing Ratha, and the legend that tells of great ruin that will be brought on the world following its birth. Unlike the main Monster Hunter series, the Monster Hunter Stories games feature turn-based combat, and a focus on riders, as opposed to hunters. The original game released on Nintendo 3DS in 2016, but the plot for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is not connected. As a result, newcomers to the series shouldn't have to worry about missing any key plot points!

At the end of the trailer, viewers are also given another glimpse at the new line of amiibo figures that will release alongside the game. Three figures will be released in total: Ena holding a Rathalos egg, Razewing Ratha, and Tsukino. When scanned with the game's Nintendo Switch version, each one will unlock a special layered armor set.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release July 9th on Nintendo Switch and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on buying Monster Hunter Stories 2 when it releases next month? What did you think of the game's new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!