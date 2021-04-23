Monster Hunter World: The Board Game Soars Past Kickstarter Funding Goal

✖

Steamforged Games has teamed up with Capcom to bring one of its most popular franchises to the tabletop in Monster Hunter World: The Board Game, and after launching on Kickstarter a few days ago it soared past its funding goal in no time at all. In fact, it hit $1 million within the first 90 minutes, which is incredibly impressive. Mat Hart, Creative Director and Co-Founder at Steamforged Games, and Rich Loxam, CEO and Co-Founder at Steamforged Games couldn't be more thrilled with the reception, saying “The strength of the Monster Hunter World brand combined with Steamforged’s hard-won experience of designing and delivering large Kickstarter projects is a really mouth-watering combination."

"The response of the Monster Hunter World fans to the board game has been amazing, and we’re so excited to be part of the dedicated community growing around this awesome game," Hart and Loxam continued. "The Kickstarter’s fast success is testament to how hard the team has worked on this over the last two years from all areas of the company. We’re incredibly proud of their work and we can’t wait to get the game in the hands of backers!”

(Photo: Steamforged Games)

Monster Hunter World: The Board Game is a cooperative arena combat board game for 1 to 4 players that will have you choosing your chosen hunter to take down some of the biggest and deadliest monsters that roam the world, just like in the original games. Each weapon and character will have their own distinct playstyle, and while the ultimate goal is to take down the massive creatures, you'll need to work together to not just take them out but also to find them, collecting resources and overcoming obstacles as you track them down.

As you beat more monsters, you'll be able to craft more weapons, which then allow you to move on to bigger prey. It's an addictive loop for sure, and you can find the official description for Monster Hunter World: The Board Game below.

"Members of the Fifth Fleet, get ready for the ultimate monster hunting experience — on your tabletop. Gather your party, grab your massive weapon, and embark on cooperative quests in an open world where your choices matter. Armed with your attack cards and your wits, dive into battle with massive monsters, making quick strategic decisions and honing your hunting skills with every hard-won piece of monster loot!

(Photo: Steamforged Games)

In this cooperative arena combat board game for 1-4 players set in an open world, it’s not you who dictates the flow of battle, but the monster you hunt — and every monster is wildly different. Pick your hunter based on their unique weapon and playstyle. Select which iconic monster you’ll be hunting across the wilds. Track the beast in a choose-your-own-adventure quest, avoiding pitfalls and gathering bonus resources. Then plunge into adrenaline-fuelled combat where teamwork, positioning, and stamina are key, targeting the loot you need for the weapons you want — without getting crushed!

The more monsters you slay, the better the weapons you can craft, the bigger the monsters you can hunt. These massive beasts will roll, bite, body slam, spit poison, submerge you in sludge, and even charge across the board to pin you in a corner, pushing your party members out of the way and forcing everyone to reposition in the process."

You can check out the game on Kickstarter now, and let us know what you think in the comments or by talking all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!