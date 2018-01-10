Monster Hunter World’s File Size Is Surprisingly Small

When Monster Hunter World arrives later this month, it promises to introduce players to its most visually rich adventure yet, with worlds to explore and gigantic, detailed monsters to kill. You’d think a game like this would be a, ahem, monster on your hard drive. But, surprise, it’s actually not that big at all.

PlayStation Universe recently reported that the file size for the game isn’t really that big at all. According to some early box art leaked for the game, it’s expected to take up approximately 16GB of hard drive space on the PlayStation 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, that’s not a final download size. There are a couple of things to consider here. First off, the game hasn’t been given an official file size on either PlayStation Store or Xbox Live Marketplace, despite being listed on the storefronts. Secondly, keep in mind that this 16GB download size could just be for the core game, and Capcom could very well have a first-day update for the game that takes up a few additional GB, preparing players for the epic hunts that lie ahead.

Capcom hasn’t provided any official comment in regards to file size for the game, but it looks like it won’t be that much of a hassle on your hard drive, based on the information we’ve gotten so far. We’ll let you know just how much that changes when the game releases on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Keep in mind, though, that a final open beta is coming for PlayStation 4 later in the month, and pre-load for it is expected to begin shortly. That should give us a better idea of whether or not the file size is accurate. We’ll keep you informed once it becomes available for download.