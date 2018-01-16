Monster Hunter World’s First Review Drops, and It’s Looking Good

Guys, we’re only ten days away from the first next-gen, HD, console Monster Hunter game, and we’re so excited we can barely stand it. As if we needed any more fuel heaved into the engine of this hype train, the very first Monster Hunter World review has dropped from Famitsu over in Japan, and it’s looking good — really good! The staff there awarded Monster Hunter World with a collective 39 out of 40.

Now Famitsu scores are always side-eyed a bit from the greater gaming community due to their general leniency, especially toward Japanese-developed games from major publishers, but thankfully we were able to get a look at the actual content of the review for some context, and it has been very encouraging.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ResetEra member “TheDkmariolink” compiled a short summary of some of the main points made in the review, and from the look of it, this really is shaping up to be the Monster Hunter game we’ve always wanted. New players and series veterans alike are checking off their wishlists. Take a look:

50-60 hours to reach the ending. Lots of replay value after that.

Massive increase in the feeling of presence, and lots of QoL changes make it a more comfortable experience. Truly worthy of being called the next generation Monster Hunter.

The seamless areas keep you in the action, without an interruptions.

The pacing of the action has also been increased.

A wide range of information, from weapon trees to monster weakpoints and parts that can be broken can now all be checked in-game, making it much easier even for new players to start the game.

Scoutflies are revolutionary.

The areas spread out in all directions, there’s always more things to find or see.

The story has a strong, solid through line.

Definitely a game for cat lovers.

It also includes systems that series’ fans can dig down deeper into.

I’m more of a dog lover, myself, but I’m in. I’ve been playing Monster Hunter since the PSP days of Freedom Unite, and despite buying and playing three more mainline Monster Hunter games after that, I’ve never been able to work my way through one to completion. This, because I’ve never been able to easily connect with other players to play online. All of that changes with Monster Hunter World, and we can’t wait to share our own thoughts and review with you guys. Stay tuned!