Cats Reacting to Monster Hunter: World’s Meowing is What Happiness is Made of

Monster Hunter: World is out now and fans can’t wait to dive right into the expansive world of fantastical beasts and gigantic lands to explore. But seems not only humans are getting in on the hype, cats too all over the world are enjoying their Palico counterparts and their reactions to the in-game meowing is what we imagine unfiltered happiness to be.

So take a break from the mundane and step back into the realm of cat videos, as is the true internet claim to fame, and enjoy the various reactions our feline friends are having to their equally feline digital counter-parts.

It’s just … it’s too cute. Too precious, and we’ve done absolutely nothing to deserve cats. For the rest of us, Monster Hunter: World is out now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated this year. For more about the incredibly intricate game:

“In Monster Hunter: World, follow the journey of the elder dragons as they begin their once a decade migration across the sea to a land known as the New World in an event referred to by inhabitants as the Elder Crossing. As part of the Guild’s Research Commission, players must embark on a grand journey to this massive, mysterious land and uncover the secrets behind this phenomenon. As hunters set out on their quests, the Commission’s sights are set on Zorah Magdaros, a colossal elder dragon that rises from the earth like a volcano.”

Welcome to the new world: taking on the role of a Hunter, players are tasked with going on a research expedition to a newly discovered continent known only as “new world”.

Living and breathing ecosystem: utilize the surrounding environment and wildlife to your advantage.

Online drop-in multiplayer: when the battle is too daunting to take on single-handedly, hail up to three other hunters to assist during quests by sending up a sos flare to a worldwide server.

Hunt to craft new Gear: defeat monsters and collect loot from fallen foes to craft equipment and weapons styled after the monsters that have been slain.

SEAMLESS gameplay: players and monsters can move from One map area to another freely and without loading screens whilst gameplay also dynamically transitions between night and day.

(Thanks, Kotaku!)