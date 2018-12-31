'Monster Hunter World' Mod Adds Simba From Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

Capcom's Monster Hunter World has been heralded as one of this year's best games, especially on the co-op front since you can team up with buddies to take down large, defiant beasts. But now a modder has added an interesting element in the game, one that lets you take on a majestic beast in its own right- adult Simba from Disney's The Lion King.

That mod can be found here and is specifically made for the PC version of the game. It was put together by a user that goes by the name "UberGrainy," and though it's not quite pitch perfect when it comes to visuals, it's still great work.

The mod replaces the monster Teostra with the classic Disney character and he looks just as fierce as you'd expect, right down to his charge attacks. You can see him in the video above, which is posted over on the Weiss Gaming YouTube channel.

The clip begins by giving us an introduction to Simba with the opening riff from "The Circle of Life" (a variation of it, anyway), as he looks at your character through flowing lava. He then steps out and lets out a mighty roar, before a new gameplay clip is introduced.

And it's here that things get interesting, as Simba goes head-to-head against a creature that looks like...Thomas the Tank Engine? We have a feeling this is part of the mod as well, though it doesn't say specifically.

But then there's the actual gameplay, in which you take on Simba as he comes at your mighty warrior. Here you can really see how masterful the mod is, showing off Simba in spectacular fashion.

This isn't the first time that Simba has been put into a mod. A while back, members of The Lion King crew got added to Grand Theft Auto V, as you can see in the video below. Talk about your circle of life.

Again, the mod can be found here, and you'll need to unzip it into the drive Steam\Steamapps\common\Monster Hunter World\.

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. And if want more of The Lion King, you can check out the trailer for the 2019 live-action remake here!

(Hat tip to DSOGaming for the scoop!)