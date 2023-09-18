Silent Hill 2 Fans Believe New Remake Info Is Dropping Very Soon

It looks like new information associated with Bloober Team's forthcoming remake of Silent Hill 2 could be coming about before the end of this month. Following the initial reveal of Silent Hill 2 roughly one year ago, Konami has remained incredibly silent about its new remake of the classic survival-horror title. No new trailers, gameplay footage, or even a launch window has come about, which has left fans with more questions than answers for the time being. Fortunately, if a new update on Valve's Steam platform is any indicator, it looks like something could be happening in association with the project soon enough.

Spotted on the official Steam page for Silent Hill 2, a new ad has appeared promoting the Tokyo Game Show 2023. For those unaware, Tokyo Game Show is the biggest annual gaming convention in Japan where many publishers native to the country happen to share new details about their upcoming titles. Given that Konami is a publisher that hails from Japan and this advert has appeared on the store page for Silent Hill 2, some fans have inferred that the remake could be showing up at the event in some capacity when it runs between September 21 and 24.

That being said, it's worth stressing that both Konami and Bloober Team have yet to verify whatsoever that Silent Hill 2 will be shown off at Tokyo Game Show. Even though such a reveal would make quite a bit of sense given the lingering silence around the game, there's no guarantee that this promotional banner on Steam means anything for the time being. As such, if you're someone who is eagerly looking forward to this new take on SH2, it's worth tempering your expectations in case the game doesn't happen to be highlighted during TGS.

When Does Silent Hill 2 Release?

As mentioned, Bloober Team and Konami have yet to give even a broad release window for Silent Hill 2 just yet. All that is currently known for certain is that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 as a timed console exclusive in addition to PC. Given that Silent Hill 2 is only a timed exclusive for PS5, it seems feasible that the remake will also come to Xbox Series X/S at some point further down the road as well. Currently, though, Konami has yet to confirm anything of the sort.

To learn more about Silent Hill 2, you can read the game's official description below.

"Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her...

"My name...is Maria," the woman smiles. Her face, her voice... She's just like her.

Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds."