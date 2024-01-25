Mortal Kombat 1 Update Addresses Desync in New Patch Notes

Mortal Kombat 1 launched last year to critical and commercial acclaim. Since then, the developers at NetherRealm Studios have consistently given fans new content to dig into between new Invasion seasons and the addition of new Kombatants. However, some of these new additions have also added various bugs to the game. Thankfully, NetherRealm is relatively quick to fix most of these issues, and today the team has introduced another small hotfix for Mortal Kombat 1. This one features several changes, but the most important one is that it fixes the desync issue that has been plaguing the game recently.

The desync issue was popping up quite often during Kombat League sets. Having problems like this crop up during online play is obviously annoying for players, so it's good to see that NetherRealm has instituted a fix. Some players likely wanted it sooner, but hopefully, this eradicates the problem and everyone's Sets are smoother going forward. NetherRealm has also thrown fans a bone and lowered some of the Season 3 Invasion requirements. This should make that mode slightly less of a grind, which is music to many fan's ears. Finally, the team has corrected a progression loss that was hitting first-time players in Invasions. Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the new desync hotfix in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 Desync Hotfix Patch Notes

The desync issue in #MK1 has been addressed and we'll be monitoring the game for any further interruptions. As always, please let us know of any issues that pop up so the team can continue to work on improving the kombat experience. — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) January 25, 2024

General Fixes & Adjustments

Addressed a desync that occurs during Kombat League Sets.

Lowered the requirements of Invasions Season 3 Klue, Sai-O-Nara, from 9 to 4 connected Sai Toss.

Fixed progression loss for first time users in Invasions.

What's Next For Mortal Kombat 1?

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat 1 has been releasing new fighters as part of Kombat Pack 1 over the past few months. Thus far, players have gotten access to Omni-Man and Quan Chi as main fighters, and Tremor and Khameleon as Kameo Fighters. Four more main fighters are coming to the game: Homelander, Peacemaker, Ermac, and Takeda Takahashi. Presumably, Peacemaker should be the next character up as he's due to release in February. On the Kameo side of things, players have Johnny Cage, Ferra, and Mavado to look forward to.

Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg for Mortal Kombat 1 content. The developers have already confirmed that we're getting a chunky bit of story DLC. That will put the focus on Havik following the end of MK1's story mode. Plus, there will likely be at least one more character pack after Kombat Pack 1. It's also possible that NetherRealm will have something to tie the game into the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 movie. That project doesn't have a release date, but filming just wrapped, so it might be ready by the end of the year.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.