Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Fighter Khameleon Gets a Release Date

When developer NetherRealm Studios announced the initial roster for Mortal Kombat 1, a few fan favorites were missing in action. Fortunately, as is tradition in modern MK games, NetherRealm quickly announced the first Kombat Pack. Over several months, Mortal Kombat 1 has slowly been adding new kharacters to the roster. The first three were Omni-Man, Tremor's Kameo version, and Quan Chi. The latter was added to the game in mid-December and many assumed that a version of Khameleon would drop as a Kameo Fighter alongside him. Unfortunately for Khameleon fans, she wasn't added with that drop, but today NetherRealm finally revealed her release date, and players don't have to wait much longer to add her to their roster.

Mortal Kombat 1 Khameleon Release Date

She's learned from the best. Khameleon joins the #MK1 kameo roster on January 16. pic.twitter.com/WtMZCxc2Ng — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) January 9, 2024

Khameleon will officially launch on January 16. Again, she's a Kameo Fighter, so don't expect her to be fully featured. Instead, she can be used to supplement your main fighter's abilities. As expected, one of her main strengths is listed as "versatile," which will make a ton of sense to veteran Mortal Kombat players. Khameleon's entire gimmick is that she can copy other fighters and use some of their abilities.

The way this moveset will manifest as a Kameo Fighter should make her a fun addition to the lineup. She'll be able to switch styles, making it tough to lock down exactly what she's going to do when you or your opponent bring her out. Regardless of how you use Khameleon, expect to see her popping up online quite a bit once she launches. Of course, there are still several more kharacters coming as part of the Kombat Pack in 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1 Release Schedule

NetherRealm hasn't released firm release dates for the rest of the Kombat Pack, but it has given fans windows for when to expect the last four fighters and three Kameos. These windows could change depending on development, but here are the current estimations for when the rest of Kombat Pack 1 will be released:

Peacemaker – Winter 2024

Ermac – Spring 2024

Takeda Takahashi – Summer 2024

Homelander – Spring 2024

Ferra (Kameo) – TBA

Johnny Cage (Kameo) – TBA

Mavado (Kameo) – TBA

As you can see, the Kameo Fighters are still up in the air. Most likely, they'll release alongside or near one of the main fighters just like Khameleon did. That said, NetherRealm hasn't officially said anything, so we'll have to wait and see exactly how it's going to handle Kameos moving forward.

Past the first Kombat Pack, players will have new story DLC to look forward to. At this point, all we know is that it's coming, but it will most likely deal with the post-credits scene from the main story. That means a heavy focus on Havik, though it's anyone's guess as to exactly what that will entail.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.