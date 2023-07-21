Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man as DLC

Mortal Kombat 1 has revealed new guest characters in the form of Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man. The Mortal Kombat franchise is known for its absolutely brutal, sometimes utterly disgusting gameplay where bones pop out of people, heads explode, spines are ripped out, and so much more. It's one of the biggest fighting game franchises and has managed to stand toe to toe with other games like Street Fighter without wavering much. Mortal Kombat has also garnered a reputation for featuring wild guest characters from Kratos to John Rambo. So long as they're a character with violent tendencies, there's really nothing stopping them from joining the Mortal Kombat roster.

With that said, it has been confirmed likes of Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man will be joining Mortal Kombat 1 via the first DLC pack which will also include Quan-Chi, Ermac, and Takeda. These are some of the most violent characters on television right now with all three of them also being superheroes (or villains). Homelander is probably the most recognizable of the bunch as The Boys has grown in popularity over the years and Homelander has been prominently featured in memes. He's more or less an evil Superman who can melt someone with his eyes, use incredible strength to rip them apart, or fly them into the sun if he really pleases. Peacemaker is one of DC's anti-heroes, doing government dirty work with acts of violence. He stands pretty opposed to the actual heroes of that universe and has... less than savory means of completing his mission, but his signature pistol will make him a worthy character in Mortal Kombat 1. Last, but not least, Omni-Man is yet another character that's kind of like Superman as he can fly and has absurd levels of strength which when combined with his mental state makes him a really dangerous foe.

Ultimately, Mortal Kombat 1 is looking like it will have a really stacked roster from its standard cast to its guest characters. We can probably expect more major guest characters to be added to Mortal Kombat 1 over time, as that's typically what has happened with past games.

