Mortal Kombat 1 to Reveal Three New Trailers This Week

Mortal Kombat 1 boss Ed Boon has teased that three new trailers will soon be dropping for the highly-anticipated fighting game. Within recent weeks, developer NetherRealm Studios has continued to share new story and roster details associated with MK1 prior to its September launch date. Now, it seems like the biggest dump of info so far is about to be released to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con.

Set to be revealed within the coming day on Friday, July 21, Boon shared that the Mortal Kombat 1 panel at SDCC will feature a "ton" of new announcements tied to the game. The panel itself is said to contain both developers and voice actors tied to MK1 who will talk about the process of making the title. Lastly, Boon said that three new trailers in total for Mortal Kombat 1 will be shown off. These videos are said to center around gameplay and will also boast some surprises that fans currently aren't aware of.

Mortal Kombat fans at San Diego Comic-Con. Wanna see a TON of new #MortalKombat1 stuffs?



- MK1 voice actors

- MK1 team members & "making of"

- 3 trailers! WTF? (game-play + Surprise!)



..then join us Friday at our panel! Hosted by @briantong pic.twitter.com/CLtD705udG — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 20, 2023

One such reveal that NetherRealm could be planning for Mortal Kombat 1 this week could be tied to the game's DLC fighters. Based on past leaks, MK1 is set to feature additional characters that include Peacemaker from DC Comics, Homelander from The Boys, and Omni-Man from Invincible. Given the ties that all of these characters have to comics, it would make sense for NetherRealm to show them off for the first time (assuming that they will be in MK1) while at Comic-Con.

Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 is poised to release in about two months exactly and will launch on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A closed beta for the game is also planned to happen this coming month in August, but specific dates for this trial phase haven't yet been disclosed.

What are you hoping to see NetherRealm announce at its Mortal Kombat 1 panel this week? And will you be picking up the game for yourself when it arrives in September? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.