Mortal Kombat 1 Confirms Major Change to Smoke

NetherRealm Studios revealed two new playable Mortal Kombat 1 characters, Rain and Smoke, this week alongside a handful of Kameo characters. Like other characters, both look noticeably different in this rebooted timeline, especially Smoke. The changes to Smoke don't end with his appearance though. In the lore now, the character is the adopted brother of Sub-Zero and Scorpion, majorly elevating his importance to the lore.

"As a boy, Smoke lived to hunt with his family. Their final hunt, however, ended in tragedy. Having accidentally trespassed onto Lin Kuei lands, they were attacked. Smoke was orphaned," reads the official description of the character. "Ashamed by his warrirors' actions, the Lin Kuei's Grandmaster adopted Smoke. He raised him alongside his sons Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Eventually, Smoke chose to make the Lin Kuei's mission his own. But as he lacked his brothers' innate supernatural abilities, he set out to master Practical magic. Having done so. he now joins them in Earthrealm's defense."

Some fans have pointed out that this character bio definitely sets Smoke up to eventually become a villain. And to be fair, it does, but for now this is just speculation. That said, we don't suspect Smoke would be brought back with this game unless he was going to play a fairly major role in the story, and it's hard to imagine him doing that as a good guy, in the shadow of Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is awesome," reads the opening of our preview of the game. "That shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that each new entry in the hyper-violent fighting game series finds a way to be incredibly fun in its own way. Rather than finding more typical joy in Mortal Kombat 1's over-the-top gore or ridiculous Fatalities, what I've been left most impressed by is all of the overhauls that NetherRealm is looking to implement this time around."