Homelander Seemingly Confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 Roster

It looks like Homelander from the hit TV series The Boys has essentially been confirmed to appear as a fighter in Mortal Kombat 1. Back when MK1 was first announced, a prominent leak from Amazon teased that Homelander would be one of the game's DLC characters that would be added after launch. Since this leak, NetherRealm itself hasn't confirmed or denied its credibility, which has left some fans wondering about its legitimacy. Now, based on new info that has come about, it seems that Homelander's appearance in Mortal Kombat 1 is very much happening.

In a recent post on TikTok, an official account for Amazon's The Boys said that Homelander is "confirmed" to appear in the next Mortal Kombat. This comment came in the wake of Homelander being announced to join Call of Duty later this week. In response, one fan celebrated that The Boys would be crossing over with both Call of Duty and "possibly" Mortal Kombat. The TikTok account in question representing The Boys then put to rest this possible notion and said outright that Homelander will be in Mortal Kombat 1 "at some point."

(FYI) The Boys TikTok account confirms Homelander coming to Mortal Kombat 1 pic.twitter.com/ZedtKglP7P — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) July 10, 2023

Given that Homelander is now essentially confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1, his own appearance adds credibility to the rest of the leaked DLC fighters that came from Amazon. For reference, those other characters happened to include Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker from DC Comics, and Omni-Man from Invincible. Assuming that all of these fighters do join the MK1 roster, it seems likely that we won't see them formally in action until after the game's launch.

Speaking of which, Mortal Kombat 1 is poised to release roughly two months from now on September 19 and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A beta for the game will be taking place at some point this coming month in August, although NetherRealm has yet to provide specific dates for when this trial phase will transpire.

How do you feel about Homelander seemingly coming to Mortal Kombat 1? And what other fighters are you hoping to see make it on the final roster? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.