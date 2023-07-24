Mortal Kombat 1 Fans Slam Ermac's New Design: "What Have They Done?"

Ermac has a new design in Mortal Kombat 1, and fans of the fighting game series don't like it. On Friday, during San Diego Comic Con, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games revealed Kombat Pack 1, aka the first six DLC characters coming to the game after its release. If you missed this, the six characters include Homelander, Omni-man, Peacemaker, Takeda, Quan Chi, and Ermac. Everyone seems happy with these picks and the design of these characters, minus Ermac. While people are happy to see Ermac back, they don't like his new look.

One of the main reasons Ermac has been a fan-favorite character over the years is he is -- traditionally, at least -- one of the coolest looking characters in the game. For Mortal Kombat 1, the aforementioned duo have changed the designs of every character, but the changes to Ermac may be the biggest yet. And it's not going down well. Fans aren't happy how old the character looks and the fact that his mask has been removed.

Over on Twitter, we couldn't find a single post gushing about the design of Ermac in Mortal Kombat 1. That said, tweets like the ones below are dime a dozen, suggesting nobody likes what NetherRealm Studios has done to Ermac for the new game.

Sorry, back off hiatus for a second just to rant.



What the fuck did you do to my boy, Ermac?!



You give him an awesome design in MK11, but you can't play him, relegate him to a side mode & murder the shit out of him in that mode.



Looking like a goddamn disappointed grandad. pic.twitter.com/bwlqSDEGvU — Ryan – McMetalface (@PsychoEnigmaYT) July 22, 2023

SO ABOUT THESE 2



Very happy to see them, however…



Quan Chi still wearing basically the same outfit TO THIS DAY is irritating. Should have had a big redesign like Tanya and turnt into like a frail necromancer.



That is NOT Ermac… What have they done to you.. pic.twitter.com/9U9etsZNba — Braybray (@Bray_Bray) July 22, 2023

That new ermac design is straight ass they cooked with Mortal Kombat X but not this new game pic.twitter.com/ipMppwg11M — JayC (@JCLofi) July 21, 2023

Not gonna lie but Ermac is Fugly. — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) July 21, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases, it will cost $69.99. Right now, there's no word of it being available day one with any subscription service.

"Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!," reads an official elevator pitch for the game. "Fight through a brand new story featuring your favorite Mortal Kombat characters like you've never seen them before."